Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,866 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,928,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $8,744,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354,834 shares of company stock worth $124,136,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

