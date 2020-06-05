DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

DZSI stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.34. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

