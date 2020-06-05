CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

LON CVSG opened at GBX 985.50 ($12.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.54. CVS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 920.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,022.57.

In other news, insider Richard A. Connell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 784 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,392 ($64,972.38). Also, insider Richard A. Connell bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £50,050 ($65,837.94).

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

