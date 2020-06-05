Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Up 6.7%

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.08, 329,492 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 256,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several research firms have commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $380.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 80.0% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,053.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 261,589 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 257,973 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,298,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2,417.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 101,567 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.