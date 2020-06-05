Critical Survey: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Rosehill Resources (NYSE:ROSE)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Rosehill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy -68.24% 20.26% 10.03% Rosehill Resources 2.78% 33.94% 4.79%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VAALCO Energy and Rosehill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rosehill Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 179.41%. Rosehill Resources has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 985.78%. Given Rosehill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rosehill Resources is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.5% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosehill Resources has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Rosehill Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 0.69 $2.56 million N/A N/A Rosehill Resources $302.28 million 0.08 $8.41 million $0.55 1.00

Rosehill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Summary

Rosehill Resources beats VAALCO Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Rosehill Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Tema Oil & Gas Company.

