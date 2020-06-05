Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Sony (NYSE:SNE) Share Price

News headlines about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a media sentiment score of -2.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Sony’s ranking:

Shares of SNE opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sony has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

