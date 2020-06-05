Critical Contrast: Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) vs. LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nicolet Bankshares and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than LCNB.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.00% 10.60% 1.47% LCNB 22.24% 8.50% 1.18%

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and LCNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 3.07 $54.64 million $5.52 10.24 LCNB $77.54 million 2.57 $18.91 million $1.46 10.53

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats LCNB on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

