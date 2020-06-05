Critical Comparison: GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) vs. Its Competitors

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 390 1119 1216 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.24%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 20.90%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.38% 6.50% 2.34%

Volatility & Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s competitors have a beta of 2.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 113.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 14.64

GalianoGoldInc .’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . competitors beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

