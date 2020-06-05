Critical Comparison: Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) versus Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity BancShares and Northeast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity BancShares $200.49 million 1.32 $25.58 million $1.77 9.84 Northeast Bancorp $87.95 million 1.80 $13.88 million $2.20 7.97

Equity BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bancorp. Northeast Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity BancShares and Northeast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity BancShares 15.63% 6.98% 0.81% Northeast Bancorp 12.27% 12.98% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity BancShares and Northeast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity BancShares currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.36%. Given Equity BancShares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Equity BancShares is more favorable than Northeast Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Equity BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Northeast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Equity BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats Equity BancShares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

