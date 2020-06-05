Critical Analysis: AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) vs. INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR 22.20% 11.57% 0.86% INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 4.05% 18.20% 3.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR $134.32 billion 1.07 $30.69 billion $2.09 4.90 INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR $3.65 billion 0.42 $141.44 million N/A N/A

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR.

Summary

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR beats INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 23,381 branches in China; and 13 overseas branches and 4 overseas representative offices. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, manufactures, develops, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, the company offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; manages and outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and transport and energy distribution network manufacture services; engineering, construction, water, industry, and civilian engineering and consulting services; and digital agency, Web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, the company researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical telecommunication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

