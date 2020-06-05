Credit Suisse Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 22,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,538 call options.

CS opened at $10.17 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th.

A number of research analysts have commented on CS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

