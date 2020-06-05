Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Up 11% on Analyst Upgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was up 11% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $125.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store traded as high as $119.91 and last traded at $118.80, approximately 1,093,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 665,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.03.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.17.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

