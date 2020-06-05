Cowen Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $305.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.16.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $308.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.07.
In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
