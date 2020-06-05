Cowen Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $305.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $308.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

