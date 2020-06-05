CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Destiny Media Technologies (NASDAQ:DSNY) Critical Review

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CounterPath has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CounterPath and Destiny Media Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath $10.77 million 1.96 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Destiny Media Technologies $3.81 million 1.88 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CounterPath.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of CounterPath shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of CounterPath shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CounterPath and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath -26.37% -119.30% -24.10% Destiny Media Technologies 7.04% 9.22% 7.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CounterPath and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats CounterPath on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers; Bria X, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud; and Cloud Solutions for enterprises, operators, and telecommunication channel partners to leverage the Stretto Platform to procure, distribute, provide, and manage Bria Stretto clients from the cloud, as well as to offer hosted messaging and collaboration solutions. In addition, it provides subscription, support, and maintenance services; and professional and other services, such as product configuration and customization, implementation, engineering, and training. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

