Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Coty in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Coty stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coty has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Coty by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 183,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 74,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Coty by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

