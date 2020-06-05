Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $310.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $245.02 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.64 and its 200-day moving average is $302.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.