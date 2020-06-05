Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.
Shares of COST opened at $310.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $245.02 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.64 and its 200-day moving average is $302.28.
In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
