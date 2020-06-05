Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.39%.

CZZ stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Cosan has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Several research analysts have commented on CZZ shares. HSBC downgraded Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

