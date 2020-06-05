Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,595,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.