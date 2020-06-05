Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

