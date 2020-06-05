Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,337,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.98.

NYSE:DE opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average is $156.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

