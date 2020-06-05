Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,168. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.95.

Shares of CI opened at $208.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.62. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

