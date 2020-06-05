Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.97. The stock had a trading volume of 566,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,607. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.