Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $187.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

