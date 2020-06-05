Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,410 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 37.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 456.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,161,433 shares of company stock valued at $658,655,485 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $93.05 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.97.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

