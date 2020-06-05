Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,956 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,342 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after purchasing an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.