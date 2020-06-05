Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,543,000.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $51.80 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

