Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 874,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 93,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,686 shares of company stock worth $6,880,113. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $65.22. 270,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

