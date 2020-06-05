Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

