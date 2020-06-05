Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 113.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

