Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,026 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,479,000 after acquiring an additional 503,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.