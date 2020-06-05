Cormark Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.71.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.56. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$36.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,713,896. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$79,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,775.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $191,185.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

