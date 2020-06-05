Contrasting PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:RBZHF)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PC Connection and Safe-T Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.82 billion 0.41 $82.11 million $3.12 14.06 Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.01 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.91% 14.39% 9.28% Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PC Connection has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PC Connection and Safe-T Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PC Connection presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Given PC Connection’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Summary

PC Connection beats Safe-T Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Safe-T Group

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

