Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.36% of Consolidated Edison worth $93,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

ED opened at $74.83 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

