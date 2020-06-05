ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,972 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,297. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.