Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,334,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

