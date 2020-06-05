Comparing Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) & Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sohu.com and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.17 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -2.50 Fiserv $10.19 billion 6.95 $893.00 million $4.00 26.44

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sohu.com and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fiserv 0 4 23 0 2.85

Sohu.com presently has a consensus target price of $10.65, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $120.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Sohu.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Fiserv.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -6.00% -8.61% -4.10% Fiserv 8.51% 9.62% 4.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats Sohu.com on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also provides bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

