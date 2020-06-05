Comparing Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) and TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of TapImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of TapImmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TapImmune and Horizon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TapImmune $210,000.00 485.27 -$21.43 million ($0.47) -4.66 Horizon Therapeutics $1.30 billion 6.98 $573.02 million $1.94 24.53

Horizon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TapImmune. TapImmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TapImmune has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TapImmune and Horizon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TapImmune N/A -49.42% -46.19% Horizon Therapeutics 43.06% 22.52% 10.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TapImmune and Horizon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TapImmune 0 1 4 0 2.80 Horizon Therapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92

TapImmune presently has a consensus target price of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 352.05%. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.92, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Given TapImmune’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TapImmune is more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics beats TapImmune on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. It is also developing a proprietary nucleic acid-based antigen expression technology, PolyStart, to improve the ability of the immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis. The company's primary care marketed medicines comprise PENNSAID 2% that is indicated for the treatment of pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; DUEXIS for the relief of signs and symptoms of RA and OA, and to decrease the risk of developing upper-GI ulcers; VIMOVO for the relief of signs and symptoms of OA, RA, and AS and to decrease the risk of developing gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing NSAID-associated gastric ulcers; and MIGERGOT, a therapy to abort or prevent vascular headaches, such as migraines and migraine variants. It has collaboration agreements with Alliance for Lupus Research, Syneos Health, Inc., and HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

