Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (LON:CDM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 340 to GBX 400. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Codemasters Group traded as high as GBX 357.70 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.67), with a volume of 206182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.55).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDM. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

