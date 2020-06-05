Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) PT Raised to GBX 400 at Berenberg Bank

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Codemasters Group stock opened at GBX 348.60 ($4.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.70. Codemasters Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $529.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

