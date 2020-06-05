COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCHGY. Investec upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

CCHGY opened at $27.15 on Monday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

