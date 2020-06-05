Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $206-209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.26 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudera from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at $666,288.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,160,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.