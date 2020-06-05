Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,240 ($16.31). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Close Brothers Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,215 ($15.98) target price (down from GBX 1,346 ($17.71)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,248.90 ($16.43).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,063.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,306.04. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 878 shares of company stock worth $1,023,713.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

