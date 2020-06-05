Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $9,683,687 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $199.87. 110,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,752. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

