Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLIN. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target (down from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

LON:CLIN opened at GBX 864.50 ($11.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 728.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 783.17. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 350.40 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38.

In related news, insider Shaun Edward Chilton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £41,600 ($54,722.44).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

