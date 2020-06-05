Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.40

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.40 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 22127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.42).

Several research firms have recently commented on CSH. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $670.23 million and a PE ratio of 25.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

