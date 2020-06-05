Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.53 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

