Citigroup Inc. Buys 36,807 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sally Beauty worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $115,605. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

