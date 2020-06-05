Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 198,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.