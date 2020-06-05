Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.