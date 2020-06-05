Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Nomura Instinet

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective hoisted by Nomura Instinet from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $111,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Ciena by 26.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 192,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 39,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.